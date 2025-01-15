Tenant injured in Winona apartment fire

A tenant inside a Winona apartment received minor injuries from a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:27 a.m., according to the Winona Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the 450 block of East Sarnia Street for a fire confined to one unit of the building, which the department said was quickly extinguished.

However, one person, a tenant of the apartment, received minor injuries as a result of the fire and was taken to the hospital.

At this time, a cause for the fire has not been identified.