Teens arrested after leading trooper on pursuit, crashing off I-94 overpass

Two teens were arrested Friday morning after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and then crashing off a bridge over Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper saw a Kia going 94 mph northbound on I-94 near Broadway Avenue just before 7 a.m. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle for speeding as it exited to Dowling Avenue, but it fled.

As the trooper pursued, the Kia accelerated, got back onto I-94 and continued fleeing before exiting on 49th Avenue. However, after exiting, the driver then lost control and crashed off the overpass, where the Kia fell alongside I-94.

Traffic management cameras captured the incident, which showed the teens then get out of the Kia and run across the highway in an attempt to escape. However, the State Patrol says the two were eventually arrested without incident and their injuries from the crash were not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation but authorities say the vehicle was found to have been stolen.