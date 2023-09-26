Teen who fired shots near Washburn High School after fight, stabbing sentenced to probation

A 16-year-old accused of firing shots near Washburn High School on May 25 following a fight and a stabbing will serve probation, according to a representative for Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The teen admitted to possessing a firearm while underage, court officials said. In addition to supervised probation, he will need to complete 100 hours of programming, not possess any firearms or ammunition, attend school, follow the rules of the household, keep in contact with probation and remain law-abiding.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a “large fight” at Washburn High School just before 8 p.m. on May 25.

Officers found a 17-year-old who had been stabbed in the back. His wounds were non-life-threatening, and he was brought to the hospital, police said. Police said that a 15-year-old was later brought to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury sustained in the fight.

As more law enforcement got to the school, bystanders pointed out suspects involved in the fight.

An officer started chasing the suspects and when he turned a corner, he heard gunfire and saw a muzzle flash, according to police. Three shell casings were later recovered from the intersection.

The 16-year-old was arrested and officers recovered a Glock handgun with a 50-round drum magazine.

The stabbing suspect, a 17-year-old, has a court hearing Oct. 25 in Stearns County.