Teen to stand trial as adult for 2022 Frogtown homicide

A teen charged in connection to a 2022 homicide in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood has had his case moved to adult court.

Ramsey County Judge Sophia Vuelo certified 17-year-old Daeshon Lee Tucker as an adult on Thursday. He’s charged with second-degree murder for the shooting that killed 24-year-old Marcus Darnell Miller on Oct. 11, 2022.

Court documents state that St. Paul police were called to an area near the intersection of Grotto Street North and Edmund Avenue West that night on a report of 15 to 20 gunshots fired. They found Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Miller’s girlfriend told officers that the two of them were walking to a liquor store when they were cut off by a vehicle and two men with guns said Miller owed them money. She hid but was able to record part of the incident on her phone, according to court documents, and it showed the suspects robbing Miller and shooting him while he ran away.

Investigators later recovered the suspect vehicle seen in video and found a palm print on the door that matched Tucker’s.

Tucker made his first court appearance Friday afternoon and is facing up to 40 years in prison.