Teen sustains multiple injuries in St. Paul shooting, no arrests made

A teenager sustained multiple injuries in a shooting on Wednesday, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a teen at a home on the 1200 block of Arundel Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, leg and arm.

According to police, the teen was brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.