Teen ‘suspected of being under the influence’ crashes car in St. Paul

A 16-year-old suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance crashed the car he was driving just before 6 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul police said.

There were also two 14-year-olds in the car. Police said the three teens only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators believe the teens were headed west on Water Street when the driver lost control and the car went off the road near the Smith Avenue bridge.

The car crossed a bike path and got hung up in the trees and brush but did not go into the Mississippi River, police said.

Police suspect the 16-year-old driver to have been under the influence of a controlled substance, and say speed was likely a factor in the crash.