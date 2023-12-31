Teen shot in the leg during incident in Minneapolis Saturday night

Police say a 17-year-old boy is expected to survive a gunshot wound to his leg after an incident in south Minneapolis Saturday night.

Minneapolis police officers say they responded to the 2900 block of Pillsbury Avenue South for reports of a shooting. Law enforcement officials say shots were fired during a “disturbance” that was caused by a group of eight to 10 juveniles. All reportedly fled the area before the police arrived.

The wounded 17-year-old arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and investigators believe it is “likely” he was shot during the Pillsbury incident, which is still being investigated.

Investigators are also working to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Officials add that officers also responded to reports of a shooting about a block away in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue, but that report was determined to be unfounded and unrelated to the Pillsbury Avenue incident.