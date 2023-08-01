Teen shot during carjacking attempt in Minneapolis

A 17-year-old was shot during a carjacking attempt in Minneapolis Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 56th Street East and Columbus Avenue. They found the teen with a gunshot wound and he was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the teen was at his vehicle when he was approached by four suspects who tried to steal his car. The teen fought back and one of the suspects shot him, police said.

The suspects left in a different car. There have been no arrests.