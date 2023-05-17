Teen injured, rescued after falling inside Fruen Mill ruins

A teenager was rescued from the vacant Fruen Mill on Tuesday after falling nearly two stories, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The department said that just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Minneapolis fire crews responded to a report of a person who fell 20-30 feet inside the ruins of Fruen Mill off of Thomas Avenue North.

Responding firefighters then cut the lock off the gate to gain access to the property. Once inside, the caller pointed fire crews to the juvenile who had fallen.

Fire crews found a 16-year-old non-binary person in stable but serious condition with a potentially broken leg, the news release said.

A rescue basket was then used to carry the injured person out of the building. The teen was then brought to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.