Teen injured after shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night

A teenager arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound late Saturday night.

Minneapolis police officers say they responded to the hospital just before 11 p.m. and found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they determined the teen was “shot while walking near the 2700 block of Grand Avenue South” before being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made as of this time, and police say the investigation is ongoing.