Teen in stolen vehicle critically hurt after crash in Minneapolis, police say

A teenage girl was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say it happened near 33rd Avenue North and Penn Avenue North at around 2:10 a.m.

Information from police indicates a stolen Hyundai was driving the wrong way when it crashed into a vehicle headed the opposite way.

Police say officers found a teenage girl in the Hyundai with what they considered possibly life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered apparent non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara also sent a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, saying: