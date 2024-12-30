Teen cited for reckless driving after late-night crash in Crystal damages home, garage

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a structure around midnight early Monday morning.

While no one was injured during a crash late Sunday night in Crystal, police say two vehicles and two structures — including a house — were heavily damaged.

According to police, officers were called to the 3900 block of Jersey Avenue shortly before 12 a.m. Sunday night for a report of a vehicle running into two homes. However, when officers arrived, they found a vehicle had gone off the road and hit another vehicle, a garage and a separate house

The driver, identified as a juvenile male, was cited for reckless driving after police say they determined speed and distraction caused the crash.

The striking vehicle, as well as the garage, were said to have “substantial” damage, while the other vehicle and the second house had “significant” damage.