Teen charged with assault in Lake Elmo stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old boy with felony assault after he allegedly stabbed a family member Saturday in Lake Elmo.

According to the Washington County Attorney’s Office, deputies responding to the incident around 3:15 p.m. Saturday found a victim with two stab wounds to his chest and upper back. The victim said he and the defendant had gotten into an argument, and the teen left to get the knife before returning and assaulting him.

The stabbing left the victim with “a deep puncture wound,” the attorney’s office said, piercing his lung and causing it to collapse.

The defendant is charged with one count of first-degree assault in the attack. During a hearing on Monday, prosecutors filed to have him certified as an adult in this case.

A judge ordered the defendant to remain in custody until a hearing on Friday.