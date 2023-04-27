Tech execs gather to support cancer research at Thursday event

CIO's against cancer

A group of technology executives in Minnesota gathered Thursday evening to help raise money for cancer research.

The second annual CIOs Against Cancer event took place from 5-7 p.m. at Forgotten Star Brewery in Fridley.

The event aimed to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s early-career cancer research grants.

Tech executives from some of the state’s top companies were auctioned off for an hour of their time over the next week.

The goal for the event is to raise $500,000.

“About 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will battle cancer in their lifetime, and we need the best and brightest minds engaged in order to rid the world of this devastating disease,” Anthony Bass, the vice president for the American Cancer Society, Minnesota, said. “Executive leaders have expressed a strong interest in supporting and sustaining cancer research and careers.”

KSTP Anchor Kevin Doran emceed the event.

For more information on CIOs Against Cancer, click here.