Teachers get free admission to Sea Life at Mall of America through Labor Day
With the school year nearing its return, Sea Life at Mall of America is saying thank you to teachers and educators.
The largest aquarium in Minnesota is offering teachers who present a valid employee ID at the box office a free visit. The offer is valid Monday-Friday through Labor Day.
Guests visiting with any teachers or educators also receive $5 off general admission.
