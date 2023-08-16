TE Connectivity to shut down Andover facility, affecting more than 100 jobs

TE Connectivity, a Swiss-based technology company, filed a notice with Minnesota officials on Wednesday that it plans to shutter its sensor manufacturing facility in Andover.

The closure, which is set to be finalized by April 2024, will affect more than 100 jobs.

“We recognize the impact this decision will have on the affected employees and we will provide severance pay, benefits continuation and outplacement services to assist them in their transition,” TE Communications Manager Jeff Cronin wrote in a statement.

Cronin added that TE’s sensors division “has grown significantly over the past several years, particularly through acquisitions, which left us with an excess of manufacturing capacity.” That spurred the company to consolidate some of its manufacturing — in this case, TE told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development it’s sending its work in Andover to plants in Virginia and Mexico.

The company’s medical operations in Brooklyn Park and Plymouth, which employ almost 1,000 people, will remain intact, Cronin said.

TE Connectivity manufactures connectors and sensors for electronic equipment in several industries, including automotive, medical and aerospace.