Tattersall Distilling in NE Minneapolis to close after alleged IT hack, rent dispute

A distillery in Northeast Minneapolis is closing at the end of this year after a rent dispute forced the company to find a new home.

After 10 years, Tattersall Distilling will close its cocktail room at the end of the year, with hopes of finding a new location soon, according to Jon Kreidler, founder of Tattersall Distilling.

Kreidler said that the company became aware of a missed rent payment due to an IT system hack in January. While the rent payment is still being looked for, the eviction process put into motion by the renter for the missed payment was resolved and Tattersall agreed to move once their current lease ended.

The distillery, which has another location in River Falls, Wisconsin, is looking for another location in Minnesota to replace its Northeast location.

Kreidler said, in part, “This will sadly end our chapter in our current NE Minneapolis location at the end of the current year. We look forward to making the most of our 10th and final year in our original home and are excited to see what the future brings!”

