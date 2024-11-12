Target to open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, extends store hours for the holiday season

Target stores across the country will open earlier and close later as the holiday shopping season approaches.

According to a news release from the company, extended hours will begin on Black Friday, Nov. 29, with doors opening at 6 a.m. As in years past, stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Following Black Friday – from Nov. 30 until Dec. 23 – Target will offer extended store hours. It will open at 7 a.m. and customers will be able to make purchases until midnight.

Target says customers should check local store hours ahead of any plans to shop, to ensure their location is planning to be open during the extended store hours opportunity.

“Target is the place to be on Black Friday — and all season long — with incredible deals on thousands of items across every category and exclusive in-store items you’ll want to pick up for everyone on your gift list this year,” said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer at Target. “With extended store hours, convenient same-day pickup and delivery options and around-the-clock online availability, you can choose when, where and how to shop, and our fantastic team will be there to deliver.”