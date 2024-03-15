Target to add express self-checkout lanes to nearly all stores, open more traditional lanes

Retail giant Target has announced checkout changes are going to be happening at hundreds of its stores across the country.

According to the company, express self-checkout lanes for customers with 10 or fewer items will be available at most of its nearly 2,000 stores starting as soon as Sunday. This change comes after a pilot of the express lanes at roughly 200 stores last year.

In addition, there will also be more traditional lanes staffed by employees across all stores. Company officials say those lanes will be available for those who have more items in their carts, need assistance or want to talk with employees during the checkout process.

Details of the announcement add express self-checkout will be available during the busiest shopping times, which may vary based on store needs.

Store managers will also have the option to open more staffed lanes and set self-checkout hours at their stores.

Company officials say they decided to make the changes after hearing from customers who said their overall checkout experience was better at the pilot stores due to having the option.