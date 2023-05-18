Target recalls candles over cut, burn reports

Target is recalling almost 5 million candles after receiving reports that the jar breaks, creating burn and cut hazards.

The Minnesota-based company issued the recall Thursday, urging anyone with the Threshold candles to stop using them and return them to a store for a full refund.

Target says the candles were sold nationwide and online from August 2019 through March 2023.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Target received 137 reports of the candle jars cracking or breaking, and at least six people were hurt.

Included in the recall is a variety of Threshold candles, including one-wick, 5.5-ounce candles; three-wick, 14-ounce candles; and three-week, 20-ounce candles. Click here to see the full list of item numbers affected by the recall.

Guests can also call Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label.