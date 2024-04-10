Target Field to again host Upper Deck Golf in July

Golfers will soon be able to book a tee time at a Major League Baseball stadium when Upper Deck Golf returns to Target Field this summer.

The event will take place on July 12 and 13, allowing golfers of all ages the chance to hit tee shots from nine spots around the stadium.

This year’s event will also feature LED birdie rings that light up the field when a player scores a birdie, plus Cleveland Golf clubs and Srixon Soft Feel golf balls for players to use.

Tee times will be available as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. each day, and VIP packages will be offered.

Interested golfers can book tee times starting in June but an early access sign-up period is now open online.