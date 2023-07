Anyone planning to take the light rail to Target Field for Twin Cities Summerfest this week will need to make other plans.

The Target Field station closed at 9 p.m. Monday and will stay closed until 4 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

During construction at that station, light rail riders will be asked to board and exit trains at Hennepin Avenue station, two blocks to the south.

Other light rail stops won’t be affected.