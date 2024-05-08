Target ends contract with janitorial service for some Minnesota stores, dozens of employees laid off

Dozens of employees have been laid off from Major Metro, as a result of Target ending its contract with the company for janitorial services at some of its stores in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development State Rapid Response Team, approximately 75 employees will be laid off starting June 1. The positions impacted by the layoffs include custodian, floater, porter and project technician.

The impacted locations include Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Edina, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, North St. Paul, Richfield, St. Louis Park, St. Cloud, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights and two locations each in Apple Valley, Minneapolis and Minnetonka.

A new custodial vendor has not been chosen at this time, so it is unclear if the employees will be retained or rehired by the new contractor.