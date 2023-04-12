Target car seat trade-in starts Sunday

Target is bringing back its car seat trade-in event next week.

The company says the trade-in window will run from Sunday, April 16 through April 29.

Anyone who wants to recycle an old, expired or damaged car seat can bring it to Target to have it recycled and get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or certain baby gear.

The coupons are all good through May 13.

The company says the event is a way of increasing accessibility to more sustainable choices.

Since the events started in 2016, Target says it has recycled 2.19 million car seats and 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials.

More information about the program is available online.