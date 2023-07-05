Tangled eagles rescued from Cass County lake

Just in time for Independence Day, two bald eagles were rescued from a northern Minnesota lake on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on a water patrol on Leech Lake found the eagles tangled up and struggling in the water in Shingobee Bay.

Authorities say the eagles were locked together by their wings and talons and likely were fighting in midair before falling into the water.

Deputies helped free the eagles from each other before they made their way to shore, the sheriff’s office says. They then recovered for a bit before flying away.