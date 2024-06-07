Take a Kid Fishing Weekend kicks off

Friday marks the start of “Take a Kid Fishing Weekend” which provides an opportunity for anglers of all ages to enjoy one of the greatest outdoor pastimes.

From Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9, residents of Minnesota can fish without a license if they bring children 15 years or younger with them. This event is one of many during Great Outdoors Month, an event during which the DNR encourages Minnesotans to go outside and enjoy nature.

“Fishing is fun and it’s a great way to spend time outdoors together with kids,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Going fishing can be as simple as finding some rods and reels, finding or buying worms for bait, and heading to a nearby lake to give fishing a try.”

The Minnesota DNR’s take a kid fishing webpage has a variety of online resources available for anyone interested in taking a kid fishing, including information on how to fish, accessible piers and shore fishing locations and more.