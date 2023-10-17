Taco Bell introduces new chicken nuggets only available in Minnesota

Taco Bell is introducing a new product only available at locations in Minnesota.

The new Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available at Taco Bell locations for a limited time. The nuggets are made from all-white chicken breast meat and marinated in spiced jalapeno buttermilk before being breaded and fried, according to a spokesperson for Taco Bell.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available in two sizes — the five-piece nuggets with one sauce are $3.99 – $4.99 and the 10-piece nuggets with two sauces are $6.99 – $8.99 (prices vary per location).