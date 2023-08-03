SUV hits Minneapolis restaurant

An SUV crashed into a Minneapolis restaurant Thursday afternoon.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the aftermath of the crash at the corner of East Lake Street and Chicago Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Glass doors and windows at Taqueria Los Ocampo were seen shattered and some of the window frames appeared to have been ripped out of place.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, and the cause was also unclear.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minneapolis Police for more information and will update this story when a response is received.