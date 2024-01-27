‘Suspicious item’ at State Capitol draws large response; no threat found

There was a large presence of first responders Friday evening at the Minnesota State Capitol after a suspicious item was found, a State Patrol spokesperson said.

Mason jars filled with liquid were found in a first-floor bathroom around 6:30 p.m., according to State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth.

The State Patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department responded to the incident.

Fire crews monitored the area and didn’t find any threats or leaks near the suspicious items, authorities said.

After fire crews gave the all clear, authorities began to dispose of the items.

Authorities state that the Capitol was closed at the time and no one was inside.