Suspicious death investigation underway in Blue Earth County

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a death in Lake Crystal, which authorities say has suspicious circumstances.

According to authorities, at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office (BECSO) received a 911 call from a man who reportedly found his friend unresponsive.

Authorities drove to the woman’s location, which was a house at 515th Avenue just North of Highway 60 in rural Lake Crystal. Shortly after their arrival, authorities say the woman was pronounced dead.

While the BECSO did not share additional details about the incident, they reported the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious, adding they would be investigating with assistance from the Minnesota BCA and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.