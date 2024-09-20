Suspects in string of metro area robberies apprehended

Three suspects believed to be connected to a string of armed robberies in the Twin Cities metro area have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they provided mutual assistance in the arrest early Friday morning.

Police said around 1:50 a.m. Brooklyn Park officers assisted the Minneapolis Police Department in locating three robbery suspects near the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.

BPPD said their assistance was requested after Minneapolis police attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be connected to a series of armed robberies near Lake Street West and Humboldt Avenue South.

The vehicle fled, according to police, starting a high-speed pursuit that led to Brooklyn Park. Three suspects in the vehicle attempted to run away but were apprehended.

The identity of the suspects has not been released at this time; BPPD said the situation resulted in a large police presence in the area.