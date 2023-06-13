Suspect in Inver Grove Heights bank robbery arrested

Authorities have arrested a man who they believe robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights last week.

Inver Grove Heights police say the Wells Fargo located just off Buchanan Trail was robbed just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and, despite a search, he wasn’t found.

However, the department says investigators found evidence that led them to 22-year-old Joshua Richard-Wallace Johnson. Officers then searched a home and took Johnson into custody.

Police say the search uncovered evidence that was directly connected to the bank robbery, including money.

Johnson is now being held at the Dakota County jail and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday. However, he hadn’t been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.

“The swift and efficient development of a strategic plan by our investigations and strategic response group played a vital role in locating and apprehending the suspect, culminating in a successful resolution to this investigation, along with the recovery of the stolen funds,” Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Melissa Chiodo said.

The department says nobody was injured during the robbery.