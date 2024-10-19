Suspect in custody after reportedly breaking into Brooklyn Park home

A suspect believed to have broken into a Brooklyn Park House early Saturday morning is in custody.

Brooklyn Park Police said at 12:57 a.m., they were alerted to a burglary taking place in the 7200 block of Zane Avenue.

Police said a person had entered a house through a window and began assaulting someone inside. Police said the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

During the attack, police said the suspect grabbed a knife and threatened the victim. However, the victim was able to defend themself with an object and struck this suspect.

The suspect then left the house, damaging the victim’s car during their exit.

Police later found the suspect near Briijlyn Boulevard and STHY 694 and took them into custody.