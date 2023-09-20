Surly Brewing Co. hosting ‘Pint for a Pint’ blood drive Tuesday

Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) and Surly Brewing Co. are hosting the “Pint for a Pint” blood drive on Tuesday.

The blood drive is happening at the Surly Brewing Co. at 520 Malcolm Ave. Southeast in Minneapolis from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blood donors will receive a Surly Brewing Co. branded pint glass and a voucher for a pint of beer at a later date.

The MBC issued a Blood Emergency recently due to the Labor Day holiday, back-to-school activities, and a 50% decrease in youth and first-time donors, according to a news release from MBC. Surly Brewing Co. has been hosting blood drives with MBC since 2010 as a part of their community program Surly Gives a Damn.

