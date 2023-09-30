Support for victims of violence shown at community peace walk

As a show of support for victims of violence and injustice, dozens of people gathered at Brackett Park in Minneapolis on Saturday for the Walk for Peace and Justice Event. The walkathon was put together by the nonprofit Friends for a Nonviolent World, in collaboration with Twin Cities Nonviolent and other peace and justice groups.

The event held an opening ceremony with music and speakers including nonviolent activities. Walkers traveled along the Mississippi River to the Lake Street Marshall Avenue Bridge and back to Brackett Park which was about a 4.5-mile walk. There was also a shorter route which was about a mile and a half.

Leah Robinson, Executive Director with Friends for a Nonviolent World says the walkathon comes at a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty where communities have been experiencing violence. They believe one solution to stop violence is to bond together and emphasize the value all the organizations here hold.

“Our goal for this event is for people to both feel their spirits lifted, to feel hope that we have the power that we need to make the change that we need in our community,” said Robinson. “It is an opportunity for our community and everyone in the community to get together and really celebrate the organizations and the individuals that are here in the Twin Cities.” The event was free; however, walkers were given a choice to donate. All proceeds will benefit peace programs in the communities.