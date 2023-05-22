Sunday night shooting in Savage leaves 2 boys critically injured

Savage police say two boys are in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Joppa Avenue South around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers were told by someone leaving the scene that their friend had been shot in the ankle.

Police say the two boys who were shot had been taken to hospitals by ambulance and a private vehicle.

Currently, police don’t have any information on a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting. The age of the victims also wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with details for police is asked to call 952-882-2608 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or use the P3 app. Anyone with video showing suspicious activity from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the area where the shooting happened is asked to call Detective Pat Miller at 952-882-2618.