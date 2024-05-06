Sunday night shooting in north Minneapolis leaves man seriously injured

Police say a Sunday night shooting has left one man with what they’re calling a potentially life-threatening injury.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Fremont Avenue North around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and began giving aid before he was brought to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police say the man was shot while standing outside of a convenience store, adding the shots were fired from across the street.

As of this time, no one is in custody.

Police add the store, as well as a vehicle, were also damaged by gunfire.