Sunday expected to be another busy day for Twin Cities Pride

Busy day in downtown Minneapolis

Sunday is set to be a busy day in Minneapolis, with both the USA Gymnastics Trials and the Twin Cities Pride Parade set to kick off downtown.

Twin Cities Pride is expected to have brought in over half a million people. The annual Loring Park event has over 600 vendors.

Sunday, there will be road closures for the Twin Cities Pride 5K and Rainbow Dash, along with the annual Pride Parade.

Pride organizers say the event has been around since 1972.

“Pride started as a riot with the Stonewall riots. And then shortly thereafter, it took this community here to create its own March and, and we’ve kind of kept that legacy going and we wanted to honor that, we wanted to honor all those people that came before us that truly got us to this point,” J’Kalein Madison, chair of Twin Cities Pride, said.