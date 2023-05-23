Sun Country flight attendants vote down tentative contract agreement

Flight attendants for Sun Country Airlines on Monday overwhelmingly disapproved of a tentative contract agreement that union leaders had reached with the airline.

According to Teamsters Local 120, the union representing the flight attendants, 96% of the flight attendants who voted on the tentative agreement rejected it.

The representative said workers are demanding additional contract improvements, citing the company’s record first-quarter profits, and added the workers took leaves to help Sun Country financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The flight attendants did this to make a point — this contract is not good enough.” We stand together to work towards and agreement that will be acceptable for everyone,” the negotiating committee said in a statement.

Following the vote, a spokesperson for Sun Country provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on behalf of the company:

“Sun Country flight attendants are the face of our airline, and we appreciate everything they do for our passengers and our company every day. We are disappointed by the vote outcome. The proposed contract was endorsed by the IBT Negotiating Committee and contained important pay and quality of life improvements. We will work to understand the issues that prevented ratification and determine next steps.” Sun Country Airlines

A union representative told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the sides are likely headed to mediation unless they agree to reopen bargaining negotiations.