Sun Country flight attendants hold informational picket at MSP

Travelers flying out of Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may have noticed flight attendants holding an informational picket Tuesday afternoon.

The picket was held from noon to 1:30 p.m. due to an ongoing contract dispute between Sun Country Airlines and Teamsters Local 120, the union representing the airline’s flight attendants.

Workers are asking for an agreement that includes a compensation package close to what attendants for other airlines receive.

On Tuesday, the following prepared statement was issued by the airline regarding the informational picket: