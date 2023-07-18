Sun Country flight attendants hold informational picket at MSP
Travelers flying out of Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may have noticed flight attendants holding an informational picket Tuesday afternoon.
The picket was held from noon to 1:30 p.m. due to an ongoing contract dispute between Sun Country Airlines and Teamsters Local 120, the union representing the airline’s flight attendants.
Workers are asking for an agreement that includes a compensation package close to what attendants for other airlines receive.
On Tuesday, the following prepared statement was issued by the airline regarding the informational picket:
“We appreciate everything our flight attendants do for our passengers and our company every day. We respect their right to conduct Tuesday’s informational picket.
“Sun Country is committed to working collaboratively with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120 to reach an agreement that our 630 flight attendants will be proud to support and that supports the airline’s continued growth. Toward that end, Sun Country and the IBT have jointly filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board (NMB). Mediation is a common tool in the negotiation process.
“It’s important that travelers know that there is no disruption to their flights from today’s informational picket. In addition, today’s action does not mean there could be a strike in the future. Under federal law, there are many steps, including a notification to the public, that would have to happen before a strike, and that is not where we are in the process. Sun Country is confident an agreement can be reached.”Sun Country Airlines