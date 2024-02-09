Sun Country announces new shuttle route connecting Brainerd airport to MSP

Sun Country Airlines and The Landline Company have announced a new shuttle route allowing Minnesotans from the northern part of the state easier access to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The new route will connect Sun Country travelers from Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD) to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 2 (MSP).

Seats on the shuttle can be booked now, company officials say. The service is set to operate six days a week from March 21 to April 11 and five days a week from April 12 to May 31. Service beginning June 1 is expected to run six days a week.

Additionally, Sun Country says it is waiving connection fees between BRD and MSP through Sept. 9. “BRD to MSP for no fee,” will allow passengers to travel from BRD to their final destinations for the same price as it would cost them to originate in MSP, the release added.

The shuttle will include reclining leather seats, free Wi-Fi, access to power to charge devices, extra leg room and tray tables.

The service already connects the cities of Duluth, Rochester, Fargo, and Eau Claire to MSP.