Sun Country announces East, West Coast destinations from MSP starting this summer

Sun Country is adding two more coastal destinations and a longer booking schedule that will allow passengers to purchase tickets past the first week of December.

The airline will begin flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Monterey, California on Aug. 8, 2024. Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) said the nonstop seasonal service will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays until Nov. 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, flights between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and MSP will run mostly on Thursdays and Sundays from Aug. 22, 2024, through Dec. 2, 2024. It is the only nonstop service from New Hampshire to Minnesota.

The new selling schedule runs through Dec. 10, so customers can plan for the Thanksgiving holiday and other trips this autumn and early winter.

Sun Country also announced limited service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) beginning in March. The airline adds that the limited scheduled service is “an opportunity to convert flights used to position charter aircraft into available seats for customers.”

This brings Sun Country’s total to 122 routes serving 108 airports, including the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.