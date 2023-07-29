Interview: Summer celebration in Plymouth returns in August

Brews, Eats & Beats

A celebration of summer is returning for its 12th year in Plymouth.

Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth is again hosting Brews, Eats & Beats, and officials say this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

It will take place on Aug. 5 from 4-9 p.m.

Pastor Beth Horsch joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday morning to talk about this year’s celebration. Watch the interview in the video box above.

