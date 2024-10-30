Submit video to be part of hockey handoff for the the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships

The Twin Cities will host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championships in about 14 months, but right now, fans can participate in a special video to celebrate the event coming to the state of hockey from Ottawa.

Fan-submitted short videos, along with ones from prominent Minnesotans and hockey legends, will be combined into a video montage called “The Great Minnesota Puck Pass.”

Fans can submit their 5 to 10- second videos now through Dec. 16. The videos should follow one of the three prompts: passing an imaginary puck, tracking an imaginary puck being passed across the screen or participating in a favorite hockey pastime.

“The Great Minnesota Puck Pass” video will first play at the conclusion of the 2025 championship in January in Ottawa as part of the ceremonial passing of the event from Canada to Minnesota.

The video will also shared online and on social media.

The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships is an international under-20 tournament that draws top young players to compete in the premier event. This is the second time that Minnesota is hosting it. The games will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis from Dec. 26, 2025 to Jan. 5, 2026.