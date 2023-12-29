Study: Minnesota, Wisconsin in the top 10 states for fatal crashes involving animals

A new study shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are in the top 10 states for the most fatal crashes involving animals.

KSTP’s sister station KAAL reports that a study from John Foy and Associates says 8% of deadly crashes in Minnesota involved animals, while 14% of deadly crashes involved animals in Wisconsin. Montana has the highest percentage of animal-related fatal crashes at 23%.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) recommends motorists be extra careful between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., as that’s when animals are generally the most active.

DPS says drivers should use their high beams when possible, and if you’re going to hit an animal, don’t swerve as you may hit another car or lose control of your vehicle.