Student sent to hospital after fight at Minnetonka High School Tuesday

A student at Minnetonka High School was brought to the hospital on Tuesday after being hurt in a fight.

A release from Jeff Erickson, the principal of Minnetonka High School, said the incident happened during period six of the day. “We had an interaction between two students in a classroom that resulted in an injury to one of them. Staff intervened immediately. The student was transported to the hospital via ambulance for evaluation,” Erickson said.

The extent of the student’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Erickson added that the incident was an isolated situation, and only involved the two students.

Officials say they will do a “thorough investigation” that will follow district guidelines.