Strip mall catches fire in Minneapolis

A building in Minneapolis will be boarded up following a structure fire Wednesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the building at 2609-2613 Bloomington Avenue South to a fire that had been spotted in one of the strip mall’s units.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire started at an overhead garage door near the back of the building and later spread to the roof attic space and roof membrane.

In order to extinguish the fire, the Minneapolis Fire Department said they laddered the roof and cut ventilation holes into it. This was also done to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

After the fire was put out, the fire department searched the strip mall, finding it vacant, and determined its utilities had been shut off.

The fire department said the building will be boarded up, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.