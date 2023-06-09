Stretch of northbound I-35W to be closed starting Friday night

The final of three planned closures for a stretch of I-35W will happen this weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, this weekend’s closure will involve northbound I-35W between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington.

The closure is needed so construction crews can continue resurfacing the roadway, and also work on improving ramps, signals and sidewalks.

This weekend’s closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition to the highway being closed, the following ramps will also be closed:

All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street

Southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street

A detour using Highway 77 to I-494 will be available for drivers. However, local access to northbound I-35W will be open at 82nd Street by using Lyndale Avenue.

MnDOT adds the ramps from 98th Street to southbound I-35W will remain closed through late August, and a detour using Lyndale Avenue to 106th Street will be put in place.