Stretch of northbound I-35W in Minneapolis to be down to one lane overnight Tuesday

Drivers who use a certain section of northbound I-35W in Minneapolis during the overnight hours will find traffic down to one lane Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the single lane of traffic will stretch from 46th to 40th streets.

The lane reduction will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and will be in effect through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Agency officials say the closure is being done so crews can move a crane that’s being used as part of the storm water storage tank project along I-35W. The project involves building six underground water tanks east of I-35W in the city between 42nd and 40th streets.

State officials hope the tanks will lower flooding by collecting and storing excess storm water while the drainage system catches up. The water will then be gradually released to the Mississippi River.