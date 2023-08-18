Stretch of Highway 77 to close this weekend

A section of northbound and southbound Highway 77 will be closed this weekend as crews continue pavement work on the project that stretches from Bloomington to Minneapolis.

This weekend’s work will include the wrapping up of pavement work near the 77th Street underpass in Richfield.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., southbound Highway 77 will close between Highway 62 and Interstate 494. That closure will last through 10 p.m. on Saturday. Meanwhile, northbound Highway 77 will close from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday on that same stretch.

Alternate routes include Highway 62, Highway 5 and I-494.